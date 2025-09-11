England captain Harry Kane has stated that the team’s impressive 5-0 win against Serbia should serve as a model for their performance moving forward in World Cup qualifying. Following recent scrutiny of coach Thomas Tuchel’s tactics, England showcased a dominant display in Belgrade, with goals from Kane, Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa, Marcus Rashford, and Marc Guehi.

“There’s been a lot of noise around the outside, but we’ve been happy with what we’ve been doing,” Kane told ITV. He acknowledged the challenges of breaking down teams that defend deeply but expressed satisfaction with the high-pressure approach employed against stronger opposition.

With England now on the brink of qualifying for the World Cup finals, Kane emphasised the need to use this victory as a foundation for future matches. He reiterated the importance of maintaining their style of play while being adaptable when necessary.

England’s next fixtures include a friendly against Wales on 9 October, followed by a qualifier against Latvia five days later.