The inspector-general of police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the immediate payment of N12.5 million in relief funds to the families of officers who were involved in a fatal motor accident on September 24, 2024, while returning from the Edo Elections Special Duty to Kano State Command.

The accident, along the Zaria-Kano Expressway, Karfi Kura, resulted in the loss of five officers, with 11 hospitalised after the accident.

Eight individuals have been successfully discharged from the hospital after receiving medical attention, while three others are still undergoing treatment.

The Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that in response to this tragic event, the inspector general of police has taken decisive action to support those affected by approving the compensatory payment of N10,000,000 to the families of the deceased, acknowledging their profound loss and providing assistance as they navigate this challenging period.

The IGP has also approved the payment of N2,000,000 to those still receiving treatment to ensure they receive the necessary medical support as they recuperate and N500,000 to those discharged after treatment.

The IGP reaffirms the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to supporting officers and men of the Force and their families during trying times. He also expresses his deepest condolences to all the families of the deceased and prays for the quick recovery of those still receiving medical care.