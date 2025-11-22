The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has issued a formal letter of warning to the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, accusing him of making “unguided” public remarks, capable of causing misunderstanding and disunity within the party.

In the warning contained in a letter signed by the Kano State APC chairman, Prince Abdullahi Abbas, the party warned that disciplinary action may be taken against the minister if he fails to address what it described as acts of insubordination.

The query, which was also copied to President Bola Tinubu, the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, and zonal leaders, expressed concern over Ata’s recent comments on internal party affairs and political aspirants.

“The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has observed with concern recent comments you made in the media regarding internal party matters and aspirants,” the letter read. “These statements have the tendency to provoke misunderstandings and disunity among members. Issues relating to party affairs fall strictly within the purview of the APC leadership and its designated spokespersons.”

Abbas noted that the minister holds no public relations responsibility within the party and that his comments risked being misconstrued as official APC position.

“Although you have the right to support and promote any aspirant of your choice, by virtue of your position as a Minister and member of the Federal Executive Council, you are expected to engage on issues that facilitate the unity of all party members,” the chairman stated.

However, he noted that the party has observed a pattern of “uncomplimentary and derogatory public pronouncements” by the minister and cautioned him to desist, warning that further violations could attract disciplinary measures.

In his response, Ata insisted that he had a constitutional right to freely express his opinions and would not relinquish that right.

“I am not aware of any offence or breach of party rules. I believe it is inappropriate for a Minister of the Federal Republic or any party member to first see a letter intended for them on the internet before it is officially delivered. The letter does not cite any specific statement, action, or conduct that amounts to wrongdoing. As a Nigerian citizen, I fully reserve the constitutional right to express my personal opinions,” the minister insisted.