Two Kano State-born conjoined twins, Hassana and Husaina have returned home in Nigeria to a jubilant reception at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on Friday, following their successful separation surgery in Saudi Arabia.

The twins were received by Governor Abba Yusuf, in the company of his deputy, Comrade Abdulsalam Gwarzo; Consul General of Saudi Arabia in Kano, Khalil Ahmed Al-Admawi; alongside other top government officials, among others.

LEADERSHIP had reported that the twins joined at the lower abdomen, pelvis, and spine, sharing vital structures were airlifted to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in October 2023 for a comprehensive medical examinations.

Speaking during the reception ceremony, Consul General of Saudi Arabia in Kano, Al-Admawi described the successful operation as a testament to the Kingdom’s commitment to humanitarian service worldwide.

He explained that the life-saving operation was performed at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City, Riyadh, under directives from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

According to him, the surgery was conducted after months of careful planning, with a multidisciplinary team of 38 consultants and specialists performing the intricate procedure.

He added that the surgical team included experts in pediatric surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedics, urology, anesthesia, and plastic surgery.

“The groundbreaking surgery unfolded in nine carefully coordinated stages over approximately 14 hours. Each phase required precise execution to safely separate the twins and reconstruct their individual anatomical systems.

“This separation marks the 65th operation under the Saudi Siamese Twins Separation Programme, which has provided care for 150 sets of conjoined twins from 25 countries over 35 years.”

Al-Admawi assured that Saudi Arabia will continue to extend medical assistance and goodwill to countries in need through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, particularly to Nigeria with which we share historic ties.

In his remarks, Governor Yusuf thanked the Saudi Arabian government and the King, as well as the Kano State Saudi Consulate for sponsoring the surgery of the conjoined twin.

He promised to the take responsibility of their medical check-ups and sponsoring their education to university level.

In their separate remarks, the parents of the twins, Mr. and Mrs. Hassan Isa who spoke in tears, thanked the Saudi authorities and Kano State government for the live-saving intervention for their children.

They prayed for more blessings and God’s protection upon them.