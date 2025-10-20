A Magistrate Court in Kano State has ordered the State’s Hisbah Board to facilitate the marriage of popular TikTokers in the State, Ashiru Idris, widely known as Mai Wushirya, and Basira Yar Guda Daya, within 60 days.

Delivering the ruling, Magistrate Halima Wali of Court No. 7 also directed the Kano State Censorship Board to monitor and ensure that the marriage takes place within the stipulated period.

The court further warned that if the marriage is not conducted within the 60-day deadline, both individuals will be brought back before the court for further legal action.

LEADERSHIP reports that officials of the Kano State Censorship Board arrested Mai Wushirya ealier this month after video clips showing him topless and engaging in what authorities described as “immoral and demeaning acts” with Basira Yar Guda Daya, went viral online. The court had initially ordered that the TikToker be remanded in a correctional centre for two weeks before the case proceeds.

The latest directive was a continuation of the case, with the court now instructing the Hisbah Board to ensure the marriage is conducted in accordance with Islamic and legal provisions.

As of press time, neither the Hisbah Board nor the Censorship Board had issued an official response to the court’s order.