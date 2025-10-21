A Magistrate Court in Kano has mandated the Kano State Hisbah Board to arrange the marriage of two popular TikTok creators, Idris Mai Wushirya and Basira Yar Guda, within the next 60 days.

This order was issued following their appearance in viral videos that the Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board classified as “indecent.”

The videos, which featured the pair in romantic scenarios, were deemed by authorities to clash with the moral and religious values upheld within the state.

While presiding over the case on Monday, Magistrate Halima Wali warned that failing to execute the marriage within the given timeframe would be regarded as contempt of court.

Additionally, the court instructed the Chairman of the Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board to oversee the implementation of the marriage arrangements.

The two TikTokers had faced court proceedings in recent weeks for allegedly producing and sharing obscene content online.

Mai Wushirya had previously been detained in a correctional facility after clips emerged showing him in what authorities described as “improper and humiliating behaviour” with his female counterpart.

The Censorship Board maintained that the videos violated state laws prohibiting the creation and distribution of sexually suggestive or obscene materials.