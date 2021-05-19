The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of a 16-year-old, Aisha Muhammad, who allegedly fell into a well at Ja’en, behind Masallacin Juma’a in Kano on Saturday night.

This is contained in a statement issued by the public relations officer (PRO), Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, and made available to journalists, yesterday. He said the service received a distress call about the incident on Saturday night.

“We received a distress call from one Aisha Ibrahim about 08:45 pm. On receiving the information, we quickly sent a rescue team to the scene at 08:55p.m. and extracted Muhammad’s body from the well and conveyed it to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital. The corpse was handed over to her father, Aliyu Muhammad,” the PRO said.

Abdullahi said the cause of the incident is still unknown but the police are investigating the case.