Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has called on religious leaders in the state to join hands with the government in fighting moral decadence in the society.

He made the call during a stakeholders’ meeting at the Government House Kano yesterday while pleading with the religious leaders to concentrate on calling especially the youth to be responsible and upright.

Yusuf said, “We in government see you as having a very important role to play in restoring the lost dignity of Kano as well as the heritage of the people.

“You should preach good and avoid politics while standing on your podium by calling on people to do the right things.

“There are over 24 million people in Kano and 65 percent of these people are youths who are facing all sorts of delinquencies and need to be protected.

“We need you to address them against drugs, adultery, robbery, phone snatching and other crimes. We need you to contribute your part in that direction to salvage this community.

“We on our part as government will provide them with access to education, build their capacity and provide them with employment. You need to play your own part,” he stated.

The governor further stated that the state government will do its best to provide food to the public before the commencement of Ramadan fasting.

He said the state government has met with very rich personalities from the state including Aliko Dangote, Aminu Dantata and is planning to meet with Abdussamad Isyaku Rabiu, to seek their contribution towards supporting the people of the state in times of hardships.

The governor promised to review the allowances of the Imams and also renovate the Friday mosques in the state.

Yusuf reiterated his commitment to work with the Elders Forum that will advise the government, which will be made up of the elderly from both the public and private sectors.