The Kano State Government has extended financial support to flood victims in Borno State with a donation of N100 million.

The donation that deliberately through a cheque that was presented to the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, during a sympathy visit from a Kano State delegation.

Representatives of the Kano State Government, including Commissioner of Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye; Commissioner of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Eradication Hajiya Amina Sani, and Special Adviser on Policy and Social Development Dr. Danyaro Yakasai, handed over the donation on behalf of Governor Abba Yusuf.

Governor Yusuf expressed deep sympathy for the victims, describing the floods as a catastrophic event. He called for collective efforts to support the affected individuals and reaffirmed Kano State’s solidarity with Borno State during these difficult times.

“This disaster requires a unified response, and Kano stands with Borno State in this moment of crisis. We pray for the souls of those lost and wish the injured a quick recovery,” Yusuf stated.

In response, Governor Zulum expressed his gratitude for the donation, assuring that the funds would be used judiciously to alleviate the suffering of the flood victims.

“This generous support highlights the unity and shared sense of responsibility among Nigerian states. We will ensure that the assistance reaches those most in need,” Zulum added.

The recent floods in Borno State have caused widespread devastation, leaving many families displaced and communities in urgent need of aid.