The Kano State government has signed contract agreements for fifteen (15) projects worth over N40 billion across the state.

Commissioner for Works and Housing in the state, Marwan Ahmad, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday in Kano while giving the breakdown of beneficiary contractors, the projects and the amount involved.

Ahmad explained that the contracts include construction of roads, asphaltic overlay, road dualisation, control of erosion, construction of culverts and installation of solar as well as generating sets.

“We have witnessed the signing of contracts that were awarded by the government of Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, that were seriously reviewed by the executive council and approved.

“The contracts were awarded to various contractors and today, we are going to sign the agreements for about 15 projects,” he stated.

He added that the contracts, among others include the rehabilitation and asphaltic overlay of a road from Kano Airport junction to Ashton Road to Club Road and Murtala Muhammad Way Roundabout that will cost N7,469,771,591:42.

Ahmad added that rehabilitation and asphaltic overlay of a road from the Kano Airport Gate to Triumph roundabout, Murtala Muhammad Way flyover to KSIP roundabout (Ahmadu Bello Way) and the rehabilitation and asphaltic overlay of Muhammadu Buhari Road, from Kabuga underpass to Katsina road underpass in the state will cost N4,108,966,050:00.

There is also the remodelling of the African House Conference Hall at the government house Kano that will cost N1,870,814,360:10.

Others also include the installation of solar-powered streetlight at 5kilometer dualised in Albasu local government area that will cost N348,658,528:59, as well as the installation of same at Danbatta local government area at the cost of N370,911,200:63.

Beneficiary companies for the projects include Zoec Construction Nigeria Limited, Sky Technical and Construction Limited, Radoc Construction Nigeria Limited, and Bilisco Multifacet Limited.

Others include Digibits Controls Nigeria Limited, Sanh Engineering Company Limited and Paradigm Architect Limited.

“These are the total number of projects for now and hopefully, within a very short period of time, more are going to be signed because His Excellency has identified more projects in the urban renewal initiatives that are going to impact more on the lives of the citizens and as part of his promises to the people of Kano state,” Ahmad added.