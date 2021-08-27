Kano Inland Dry Port conceptualized 20 years ago by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo, is scheduled to have its first phase of $17 million commissioned December 2021.

Already, the Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje administration had spent N2.3 billion for the construction of the link roads and the provisions of water and power generation at the Dry Port.

While inspecting the project, the managing director of the Dala Inland Dry Port, Alhaji Ahmad Rabiu, alongside Jerome Pasquire French Ambassador, on a visit to the site, explained that the project which is on a 200 hectares of land is designated as a Special Economic Zone.

He said the dry port would have facilities that would take at ago 20,000 containers and 10,000 large containers, with the administrative block and other necessary facilities slated to be completed by December 2021.

Ahmad Rabiu noted that Governor Ganduje’s commitment to the actualization of the project had clearly been demonstrated with the building of the billion Naira road, fencing of the entire 104 Meters land and providing of Water and Energy for the project.

“We are going to compete favorably with Lagos in terms of revenue generation and as well reduced an average of 50 Containers lost on transit from Lagos to Kano also to have reduced to about N1 million cut on payments of shipment which would be done at N200,000”.

He added, “ the project will have its cargo been shipped from Lagos on the old Railway lines in just one day it is 250 kilometre long, and the same project will revived the trans Sahara Commercial activities been fully reactivated.”

Ahmad explained that the project is having a Warehouse that will take a Four High Container and also accommodate other heavy containers been shipped to Kano from Lagos and or Porthacourt”.

The managing director added that the project will fully come into full life by the end of 2022 and that over 20,000 people are expected to be employed when it is inaugurated.

“Let me tell you that by the end of two-year this gigantic project will be completed and we will give Lagos a good fight in terms of revenue generation.

In his comment, Pasquire said the efforts in infrastructural development, has excited his people to invest in Nigeria.

He added President Macrons has met with series of Nigeria business Communities with the hope of having sound investment opportunities in a more friendly manner between France investors and Nigerians.