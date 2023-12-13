Kano State has been identified as the epicentre of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Nigeria, according to a recent stakeholders forum in Kano.

The alarming statistic, revealed by Hajiya Halima B. Faruk of the Kano State Sexual Referral Centre, has ignited a call to action from various groups and individuals committed to ending this social menace.

Hajiya Halima’s statement, made during the ’16 Days of Activism’ commemoration, paints a chilling picture. She confirms that Kano now holds the dubious distinction of having the highest rate of GBV in the nation, surpassing even states plagued by armed robbery and homicide.

“Among the states in Nigeria, Kano State has the highest rate of Gender Based Violence in Nigeria and this is indeed worrisome,” Hajiya Halima announced over the weekend at a Stakeholders Dialogue Forum organized by the Centre for Awareness on Justice and Accountability (CAJA) under the Anti-Sexual Harassment Cluster (ASHA) to Commemorate the ‘16 Days of Activism’ in the fight against Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) Schools and Campuses in Kano State.

Barr. Fa’iza, representing the Ministry of Justice, emphasised the severity of the situation, revealing that the monthly influx of SGBV cases in Kano surpasses those related to armed robbery and homicide. This revelation has prompted a call to action, urging stakeholders to unite against sexual harassment.

Executive Director of CAJA, Kabiru Saidu Dakata, addressed the lack of policies in tertiary institutions to address SGBV. He revealed the submission of an Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill, awaiting the President’s assent to ensure uniform punishment for perpetrators across all Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Kano State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Malam Yakub Salihi, pledged the ministry’s commitment to implementing effective measures to curb SGBV and create a safer environment for both girls and boys in Kano State.

CAJA’s Advocacy and Communication Officer, Adam Auwal Dakata, stressed the importance of the meeting in enhancing participants’ skills to advocate against sexual harassment. Dakata rallied Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), legal experts, policymakers, journalists, Kannywood actors, directors, and activists to join forces in combating GBV.