New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano has suspended its planned protest against the director Department of State Services (DSS) Kano State, Mr Mohammed Alhassan whom they accused of overstaying his relevance in Kano after his years of service had allegedly elapsed 15 months ago.

The party accused the state director of the DSS of romancing with Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to subvert tomorrow’s governorship and state assembly elections in favour of the ruling party.

Making the disclosure on behalf of the party chairman, Umar Hudu Doguwa at a press conference, Dr Baffa Abdullahi Bichi, said the cancellation was occasioned by concerns raised by the police who expressed the fear that it might be hijacked by some hoodlums and turn it into another thing else.

Bichi who contested and lost February 25th Senatorial election in Kano North senatorial district said, “We are peace loving group, and would not go against the voice of wisdom.”

The former TETFUND boss said, “Our position was not only because Mr. Alhassan has overstayed his mandatory service years, but he is being kept in the service, and in Kano at the behest of Governor Ganduje who is his long time friend, and ally.”

Bichi said, “In compliance with DIG Zone 1 of Nigeria Police, and because of the tremendous amount of respect we have for the police, we have decided to put the planned peaceful protest on hold.”

The NNPP stalwart revealed that “only last night five of our members were arrested illegally by men of DSS in Madobi and taken to undisclosed location.”

He stressed that “this is the hatchet job that the Director of DSS is being kept to do- arrest our leaders, scare our supporters, suppress our voters, and create ripe environment to rig the election.” He called on the international election observers’ mission in Kano State to focus their radar on the DSS in Kano.