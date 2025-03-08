The Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ismail Falgore, has empowered his constituents with 65 motorcycles to ease their agricultural, business and daily activities.

The speaker who represents Rogo constituency in the state assembly said the gesture was done in collaboration with Gov. Abba Yusuf’s director of protocol, Abdullahi Ibrahim, who contributed 15 motorcycles.

He urged the beneficiaries to use the gifts judiciously for the overall benefit of their families and communities, assuring them of more empowerment programmes in line with the ideals of the Kwankwasiyya movement.

While commending Governor Abba Yusuf for his commitment to youth and women empowerment, education, and others he assured of the assembly’s commitment to make resolutions and laws that would bring development to the state.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the gesture and pledged to utilise them for their benefits and that of their communities.