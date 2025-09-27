The Kano State government has reacted to recent publications by some online news platforms alleging that the state did not emerge the best-performing state in the 2025 National Examinations Council (NECO) senior secondary school examinations.

Advertisement

Signed by the commissioner for information and internal affairs Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya yesterday said the report was not only misleading and malicious but was also a calculated attempt to distort the facts presented by NECO.

He said, “For the records, during the official release of the results, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, clearly announced that Kano State produced the highest number of successful candidates with five credits including Mathematics and English Language. This is the most credible and universally accepted yardstick for determining overall performance in national examinations.

Advertisement

“Contrary to the so-called, selective data interpretation being peddled, the NECO Registrar’s statement remains the most authoritative and credible declaration of the examination performance ranking by states for any sensible, reasonable person or organisation to rely upon.

“The claim that some other state topped the performance table, is therefore, a gross misrepresentation of the facts and a calculated attempt at manipulating public perception and the positive image the state government enjoys owing to the stellar performance of the Kano State’s students at the 2025 NECO exams.”

The commissioner said it was worthy to note that the Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led administration had consistently placed education at the forefront of its reform agenda, investing heavily in infrastructure, teacher motivation, and student support.

“Therefore, the remarkable results of Kano state students in the 2025 NECO SSCE are a direct reflection of these laudable and deliberate interventions. We wish to make it abundantly clear that no amount of scripted propaganda or politically motivated conspiracy can rewrite the truth. Kano State remains the most successful state in the 2025 NECO SSCE, and history has already recorded this milestone.”