American rapper and music producer, Kanye West has pleaded with President Donald Trump of the United States to free his ‘idol’ and detained music mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

LEADERSHIP reports that 54-year-old Combs is currently locked up, awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges with West now fighting for his release online.

Kanye went on a foul-mouthed posting spree on X where he pleaded with the newly-inaugurated President to free Combs despite the allegations.

The first of dozens of deranged Kanye posts simply read, “FREE PUFF.”

He wrote a similar message on Instagram.

In another, West tagged President Trump and begged, “PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF.”

Kanye and Trump have had a close relationship in the past with the pair growing close in the run-up to the Republican’s first election win in 2016.

They were pictured together in The White House in 2018 with Trump describing West as a “complicated” but “really nice guy”, last year.

West’s posts continued for hours with him saying in one that Combs has been ‘rotting’ in jail.

The Graduation rapper called him Combs his ‘idol’ and ‘hero’ as he urged his celebrity pals to support the jailed music mogul because he ‘gave his life to us.’

Combs trial for sex trafficking and racketeering is set for May 5.

He caused further controversy on Thursday when he announced plans to sell merchandise from a joint project between the pair.

West showed he is now selling a series of Sean John shirts in red, white, blue, black and grey for just £17 each.

Sean John is a fashion lifestyle company created by Combs back in 1988.

West described it as a business arrangement between the rapper duo which he alleges was agreed to prior to Combs’ spell behind bars.

A social media post from West said, “YEEZY SEAN JOHN COLLAB AVAILABLE @ YEEZY.COM ME AND PUFF SPLITTING THIS 50/50 LIKE WE DISCUSSED BEFORE THEY LOCKED HIM UP.”

Combs’ Instagram account – believed to be run by his family – shared a screenshot of West’s X post alongside the caption, “Thank you to my brother @Ye.”

The post is just one of nine uploaded to Diddy’s Instagram with almost all of them coming in the past six months.

The messages continued late into the night with many of them going on to reference unfounded claims about Combs’ case.

He accused the criminal justice system of trying to “make an example out of Puff” and said he wanted to find out who was “after” the hip-hop icon.

One of his final messages read, “PUFF WE LOVE YOU.”

Combs was first arrested on September 16 in Manhattan by Homeland Security on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

He has been holed up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center ever since.

Combs has constantly pleaded not guilty to the sex trafficking charges placed against him.