More than 8,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have decamped to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Katsina State.

The decampees, who are supporters of Hon Yazzi Muhammad and Hon Al-Amin Yahaya Sani, both APC and PDP legislative aspirants, collectively presented themselves to the leadership of NNPP in the state.

According to Yazzi Muhammad, they have decided to move away from the APC following the outcome of the just concluded local government election which portrayed the APC as insincere and not committed to the progress of the people.

Al-Amin Yahaya said he has moved to the NNPP to actualise his dream to represent Katsina central in the state assembly, adding that PDP’s insincerity made him leave the party to NNPP.

Receiving the two aspirants and their supporters, the chairman, NNPP Katsina local government area, Umar Usman, assured them of the party’s love, equity and support for the progress of the state and nation at large.