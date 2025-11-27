Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar Radda, has expressed the commitment of his administration to taking bold and deliberate steps to address the effects of climate change through sustainable investments and green initiatives.

Governor Radda stated this during the groundbreaking ceremony for a proposed Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station by Safe Space Energy Limited, a private-sector firm investing in clean and alternative energy solutions.

Radda said the project aligns perfectly with his administration’s climate-responsive policies, emphasising that Katsina State is committed to reducing carbon emissions, promoting clean energy use, and creating an economy that protects the people and the environment.

“Katsina is leading in addressing the effects of climate change, and we will support any initiative that helps us achieve this objective,” the governor said.

He added that investments such as the CNG station are essential in driving the state toward a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable future.

The governor explained that clean energy infrastructure will not only support environmental protection efforts but also boost the state’s economy and provide employment opportunities for young people.

He also praised the company for choosing Katsina as its investment destination. “We appreciate you for bringing this investment into Katsina. It will go a long way in helping our economy and generating employment for our youth,” he said.

Radda also highlighted ongoing government efforts aimed at transforming the state’s transportation sector into an environmentally friendly system.

He noted that his administration has already procured CNG and hybrid buses for public transportation and is now moving toward introducing electric vehicles for government officials.

Earlier, the Group Managing Director of Safe Space Energy Limited, Al Hassan Nazir Abdullahi, announced that the CNG station will be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

“We are not here just for investment; we are partners in progress, committed to bringing positive change to Katsina State,” he said.