A concerned citizen, youth and businessman, Alh. Kabir Sani Aliyu Funtua, has stressed the need for youth, teachers and students in Funtua local government area of Katsina State, to vote for credible persons in the 2023 general elections for purposeful leadership of the State.

Kabir Sani, who is also the Wakilin Kasuwar Jahar Katsina, particularly advised the people of the State to vote for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Dikko Umar Radda, for rapid development of the State.

He gave the advice at a sensitisation programme in Funtua town personally organised by him on the strategic role of students and teachers towards actualising Dr Radda’s governorship bid.

Students of various institutions, Islamiyya and Qur’anic school pupils and their tutors within Funtua area attended the event on Wednesday.

The organiser said the aim of the sensitisation programme was to educate the electorate on the need to vote for Dr Dikko Umar Radda in the Saturday, March 18 governorship election because of his vision and mission for Katsina State.

He stated that Radda was a teacher as well as an administrator, and a seasoned politician with experience, who deserve to be the next governor of the State.

The Wakilin Kasuwar Katsina described the APC gubernatorial candidate as honest, focussed, hard working and dedicated politician, who care for the progress of the state.

Also, in his speech, Alh. Nura Isah outlined some programmes in the blueprint of Dr. Radda that border on education, health, human capital development, youths and women empowerment, among others.

A community elder in Funtua, Alh. Usman Alaliya, and former Education Secretary of Funtua LGA, Alh. Muntari Magaji, called on the people of Funtua to vote wisely and ensure that the APC governorship candidate is the one they elected in the forthcoming governorship election on Saturday.

The representative of Funtua Local Government Council chairman, Alh. Lawal Sani, described Dr Radda and incumbent member of the State House of Assembly representing Funtua LGA, Abubakar Total, as the right candidates to be elected as governor and member of the House of Assembly respectively.

Others, who spoke during the event, included Abu Wada Nas, Comrade Abubakar Amiru and Comrade Abubakar Mukhtar, who represented the State chairman of the Students Union.

One of the highlights of the sensitisation programme was an Award presentation to Alh. Kabir Sani, the Wakilin Kasuwar Katsina, by the State chapter of APC Active Youths Forum to appreciate his invaluable contributions to the development of Funtua area. The award was presented to the recipient by Alh. Usman Alaliya Funtua.