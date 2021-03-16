ADVERTISEMENT

By Godwin Enna

The Katsina State Government says it has earmarked five hundred and eighty million Naira, to provide adequate security in all boarding secondary schools in the state before reopening.

The State Commissioner, Ministry Of Education, Prof Badamasi Lawal Charanchi, disclosed this while playing host to principal officers of Katsina State Children Parliament recently. He says that the rate of kidnapping school children by bandits has become an issue of concern in the country, hence the need to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of boarding schools in the state.

“Day schools are open but boarding schools still remain closed and presently 1.9 million children are attending various junior and senior secondary schools in the state.

“We have to strategise on their physical and educational security as well as intensify prayers before reopening of the boarding schools,” he said.

Prof Charanchi who further listed constructions of watch towers, parameter and hostel wall fencing in every boarding secondary school, as part of measures and conditions for reopening schools. He added that boarding girls secondary schools are also part of the designed plan that would soon resume.

He then stated that the present administration under Governor Aminu Bello Masari, has done a lot to improve the quality of education in the state which was evidenced in the performances of students examination, explaining that 86 per cent of students who sat for the last final examinations in government secondary schools across the state recorded five credits and above, including Mathematics and English language.

Earlier, house leader of the Katsina State Children’s Parliament, A’isha Idris Nakano, expressed gratitude to the State Ministry Of Education for its efforts in the ensuing success of education in the state.

She stressed that the Child Protection Bill, was known as a law in the state and there are many clauses in the law, which gives children the privilege to seek for education in any part of the state. She further urged for support and protection of children in the state.