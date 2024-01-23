Just like the title of the track states, “Let Us Dance,” the sizzling new track from KaySax is a call to action, Abuja-based music producer, Alex Ojo, has said.

In a statement, Ojo said the new song by KaySax is a swift order to the listeners and a way of urging the fans to the dance floor.

He said, “Hinged on saxophone, strings, and drums, Olukayode Awe brings his over a decade of experience in the music industry to bear on this track. At the end of the four-minute play, the listeners can only call for more. Although he never spoke a word during the spin, the coordinated flow of the instrumentals serves as the sauce to the sweaty meal he dished.

“The drum roll kicks off the song, which plays for the first five seconds; this is quickly interspersed with piano kicks and a cymbal with a skittering string serving as the baseline for the production. KaySax deliberately adds layers to the instrumentals of the song. In order to thwart the chaotic state, he slowly added the instrumental, balancing it up, in a way they get sequentially arranged.

“KaySax, a renowned saxophonist in the Nigerian music space, effortlessly rides on saxophone notes all through this track. It stands as the main instrument, and the drums, kicks, and others only serve as supporters. The jazzy feel it gives the listeners further helps in uplifting the feel-good groove KaySax wanted for the listeners. He keeps to the promise as he stays on the same tempo, changing the note whenever he thinks it’s necessary.”

Also, music enthusiast Dare Sticks said that one of the beautiful things about music is that practice makes perfect.

He said, “The more you practice your craft, the better you get at it. KaySax’s years of belting notes at church concerts, revivals, and social events don’t sound like a fluke. The wealth of experience is scattered all through his discography, and for once, we have a better feel for that via ‘Let Us Dance’.”