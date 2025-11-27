Kebbi State government, in collaboration with the Saudi-based World Assembly of Muslim Youth (WAMY) and the Nasara Foundation, a foundation established by the wife of the governor, has initiated a five-day medical outreach programme. The programme targets 5,000 beneficiaries, providing free surgeries, treatments, and eyeglasses to patients from all 21 local government areas of the state.

After inspecting the exercise at the Medical Centre, Kalgo, the commissioner for Health, Alhaji Isma’il Augie, expressed satisfaction with the progress recorded so far.

He described the initiative as a special outreach designed to deliver meaningful support to thousands of residents.

He said the outreach conducted 1,000 surgeries, treated 3,000 patients for various eye conditions, and distributed 1,000 eye glasses, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 5,000. He commended Governor Nasir Idris and Hajiya Zainab-Nasare Nasir Idris, for partnering with WAMY to make the programme a reality.

The commissioner added that the state government had shouldered 50 per cent of the cost of the entire exercise in order to complement the efforts of the foreign medical team, revealing that all patients participating in the programme would be provided with three meals daily throughout the duration of the outreach to ease their difficulties.

In his remarks, the Country Director of WAMY and leader of the delegation, Dr. Hisham Muhammad, who noted that WAMY was operating as an NGO under the United Nations, also expressed satisfaction with the turnout, disclosing that on Sunday alone, the team attended to over 500 patients, conducted 54 surgeries , issued 100 glasses, and supplied medication to 336 patients.

‎Dr. Muhammad added that their overall target was to carry out 1,000 surgeries, issue 600 glasses, and provide medication to more than 2,000 patients before the outreach concludes.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Affairs, Engr. Imam Imran Usman, commended Governor Nasir Idris for his foresight in supporting the initiative, describing the gesture as one that would remain memorable to the beneficiaries for years to come.