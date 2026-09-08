Kebbi State police command has organised a stakeholders’ engagement meeting aimed at conducting peaceful campaigns.

The statement came ahead of the commencement of the governorship and state assembly campaigns tomorrow.

In separate speeches during the meeting yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, the commissioner of police, CP Umar Muhammad Hadejia, and the resident electoral commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Hon. Abubakar Sarkin Pawa Dambo, warned political parties’ candidates and their supporters against hate speech.

They asked the stakeholders to set standards to ensure the peaceful conduct of campaigns in the state.

According to them, both police and INEC officials will remain neutral and professional, providing equal protection to all aspirants during the period.

Hadejia added that though Kebbi State shares international boundary with Benin and Niger Republics in addition to having vast border with frontline states of Zamfara, Sokoto and Niger and coupled with trans-border movement and peculiar security challenges in the North-West region, security personnel will remain proactive, especially across the border local government areas of Arewa, Augie, Dandi, Bagudo, Yauri, Shanga, Danko-Wasagu and Sakaba during the campaigns.

He promised to ensure law and order during the campaigns by providing adequate security at all venues, rallies and political gatherings in the state’s 21 local government areas.

He urged all political parties’ candidates and support groups to notify the police of the date, time and venue 48 hours before they embark on their Campaigns.

Accordingly, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Hon Abubakar S/Pawa Dambo urged candidates and their supporters from political parties to maintain decorum while conducting campaigns.

He noted that Campaigns of calumny, abuse, or defamation will not help one win elections. Other speakers in the meeting were the state director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Abubakar Karofi; NSCDC, DSS, and vigilantes representatives; and chairmen of APC, ADC, SDP, AP, NDP, among others, who all agreed to conduct their Campaigns in a peaceful manner throughout the period.