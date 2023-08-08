Kebbi SUBEB, UBEC Train 100 Personnel

To enhance the quality of teachers, the Kebbi State government through the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in collaboration with Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has trained 100 personnel of the board on quality assurance job.

At the five-day training, the acting chairman of SUBEB, Alhaji Hassan Umar, stressed the need for Kebbi to key into quality assurance scheme in its basic education system.

He said the training is the third phase of five-day capacity training for the state and local government quality assurance officers in Kebbi State.

Umar said education was about input-output process, adding that quality assurance aimed at reviewing the input, including all the provision made into education sector and evaluate the output that comes out which covered quality of teaching and learning processes.

“The quality of teaching and learning process will now determine the quality of outcome which also refers to the achievements and standards of the learners we have. Therefore, we want to commend UBEC for spearheading this training.

“I also wish to commend my principal, His Excellency, Dr Nasir Idris for approving the training to hold in Kebbi State. The governor is poised to ensure that Kebbi achieve the SDG goals of ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promotion of life-long opportunity for all.