The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has declared a N5.5 billion generated revenue in January, 2023.

The managing director/CEO made this known during its 2-day Management Retreat held in Kano yesterday.

According to him, the company’s gross income amounted to over 72 per cent increase as compared to previous records.

Speaking at the retreat, the MD/CEO said KEDCO has increased its market remittance from 42 per cent in June 2022 to 58 percent at the end of the year.

Dangana further revealed that energy distribution to its franchise states of Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa has improved, adding that KEDCO has repaired 250 transformers across its networks as part of efforts to improve its service delivery.

Also speaking at the retreat, the chief commercial officer of KEDCO, Malam Abubakar Yusuf said more than 80,000 pre-paid meters had so far been delivered to its franchise areas under the National Mass Metering Programme.

Mal. Yusuf further said the company will introduce alternative means of providing meters to its customers through vendor financing as part of solution to reduce customers’ complaints while improving customer satisfaction.