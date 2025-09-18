Advertisement

The Kenya Airways has paid an undisclosed amount of fines for the abuse of passengers and consumer protection-related infractions.

Recall that earlier in the year, the Kenya Airways violated the rights of Nigeria’s passenger, Gloria Omisore after she was abandoned while on transit flight in Kenya and this led to the airlines been fined by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Director of public affairs and consumer protection, NCAA, Michael Achimugu in a tweet in his X on Thursday, revealed that, “after a number of meetings, including a visit to the NCAA by the Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria and officials from the airline and JKIA, Kenya Airways has, on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, paid the sanction fee as penalty for the Omisore and other consumer protection-related infractions.

“As always, NCAA sanctions are not to punish operators, but to help improve their flight operations, especially with regards to safety and passenger handling protocols.

“Kenya Airways has a long-standing relationship with Nigeria and we look forward to improvements in their Nigeria operations. The sanctions do not diminish the positive aspects of the airline’s operations. This was a case-specific penalty.

“While commending the airline for complying with the determination of the NCAA, we must remind that the timeframe for the resolution of the cases for which this sanction was announced has since elapsed. Therefore, the payment of sanction fines does not conclude the issues.

“The NCAA will follow through and is assuring both passengers and airlines of its commitment to protecting their rights and responsibilities,” NCAA said in the statement.