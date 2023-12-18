Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda have emerged as the co-hosts for the upcoming 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), pending successful stadium inspections.

The decision for the East African nations to jointly host CHAN next year comes after the trio was awarded the rights to organize the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations earlier in September. This historic collaboration marks the first time three nations will unite to host the continental tournament.

Wallace Karia, the president of the Council of East and Central African Football Associations (Cecafa), revealed that each of the joint hosts would provide one stadium for CHAN, with an additional venue in Zanzibar.

As of now, the official selection of stadiums to be used for CHAN has not been submitted to the Confederation of African Football (Caf), BBC Sport Africa reported quoting sources.

Karia announced the news during the Tanzania Football Federation’s annual general meeting, emphasizing the joint bid’s significance and expressing plans to group all four teams from Cecafa in the tournament draw.

The 2022 CHAN, initially scheduled for 2020, was held in Algeria earlier this year, accommodating 17 teams after Morocco’s withdrawal due to a dispute over travel arrangements. The tournament is exclusive to players competing in their domestic leagues, with Senegal clinching the championship title.

Preparations for the 2024 CHAN are underway, marking a significant step forward for East Africa in hosting major football tournaments on the continent.