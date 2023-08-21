Keyamo Resumes At Aviation Ministry, Pledges Transparency

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Monday, resumed duty after his swearing-in as a Minister, pledging to ensure transparency in all his dealings.

Speaking during a reception at the ministry, Keyamo said transparency, team spirit and selflessness were what can lead to the actualisation of the mandate given to him by Mr. President for the aviation sector.

He pledged continuity in the work that have been done in the aviation sector and improvement on the modus operandi, stating that “I am people oriented, and my aim is to satisfy people.’’

Speaking earlier on behalf of the directors and staff of the Ministry, permanent secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, expressed happiness and preparedness of staff to work with the new Minister.

According to him, “We know you are here to continue the good work of Mr. President as concerns the aviation sector and we assure you of our commitment to make sure we deliver our mandate.’’

The union chairman, Hector Nnadi, in his brief remark, expressed optimism that the minister, following his track records and being a youth with full of energy, will perform well as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.