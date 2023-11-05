The minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Saturday, set up a committee to tackle illegal charges at the cargo section of the airport.

LEADERSHIP reports that exporters have raised the alarm that while it takes over $35,000 to export 100 tonnes of cargoes through Nigerian airport, the same tonne takes $3000 to export in Ghana.

They said the difference was as a result of under the table and illegal charges by agencies of government at the airports.

However, speaking at the Aviation Industry Stakeholders’ Forum held in Lagos on Saturday, Keyamo stated that the committee was to identify agencies of government involved in illegal charges.

He, however, stated that the committee has two weeks to submit its report to the ministry, urging them to proffer the way forward.

Members of the committee are Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), National Association of Nigerian Travel Agency (NANTA), Ground handlers and ministry.

“The committee is to identify the agencies charging legal and illegal fee; what type of fee they are charging; proffer the way forward and any other terms of reference. The committee has two weeks to submit their report and the time starts from after the ministry retreat in Warri.”

Moreover, the minister decried the continuous death of Indigenous airlines, promising that the federal government would, henceforth, support the carriers.

Keyamo has also threatened to cancel some contracts in the sector that are not to the benefit of Nigerians.

He specifically mentioned that some contracts entered into by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) are obsolete and require reviews.

The minister lamented that at least 100 airlines have collapsed in the last 20 to 25 years.

He, however, said that the federal government would help the operators to grow, but the airlines, too, must be ready to show seriousness about their operations.

Keyamo said that the essence of the stakeholders’ meeting was to receive inputs from professionals in the sector, stressing that their inputs would have value to the roadmap that the Industry would prioritise to make the aviation sector world class and meet the aspirations of Nigerians and all aviation stakeholders.

He added: “We should desist from game blame and focus on solving the problems in the industry.”

Keyamo highlighted activities under his Ministry since his appointment.

He said, “You will recall that following my appointment by Mr. President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I had gone on inspection of the Nigeria Airports i.e Lagos and Abuja.

“I set up a task-force for the relocation of foreign airlines from the old international terminal to the new terminal following the state of disrepair of the old terminal which does not speak well about Nigeria as a people.

“The task force has since submitted their report. We are looking at their recommendations for possible action. We will overhaul this terminal to further boost the revenue drive of our airports.

“I equally, formally received the land for the construction of the 2nd runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from the Jiwa Community. This is a historic event and dream come through, which Nigerians have looked up to for the past two decades.

“You can be rest assured that the benefits of the second runway will provide substantial economic advantage to the Nation.

“I have also received briefs from some of the Agencies under the Ministry and the Unions in the Aviation Industry. I have taken note of the concerns raised. After this engagement we shall have a management retreat where we will further distil your inputs as stakeholders to move the Aviation Industry forward.”