Keystone Bank Limited has unveiled its year-end nationwide promo that will reward its loyal customers with weekly cash prizes running into several millions of naira.

The campaign, themed “Mega Milli Giveaway”, was unveiled during a press conference held at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos on Monday.

The lender disclosed that the promo will run from October 1 to December 31, 2025.

Speaking at the launch, Olayemi Sule, Group Head, Retail & Digital Banking, Keystone Bank, said the Mega Milli Giveaway was introduced as a strategic initiative to deepen customer engagement and promote financial inclusion.

According to her “With the growing shift toward cashless transactions and digital financial services in Nigeria, this campaign is designed to encourage customers to embrace more convenient, secure, and technology-driven banking solutions.

“It also aligns with our broader goals of promoting financial inclusion, rewarding loyalty, and supporting the Central Bank’s drive toward a more digitally inclusive economy.”

“By linking participation to simple account opening, savings, and use of our digital platforms, we are bringing more people into the formal banking system. This is a practical way of driving inclusion in underserved communities.

“The Mega Milli Giveaway is not just a promotion, it is a strategic tool that empowers and rewards customers while positioning Keystone Bank as a trusted partner in their financial journey.”

“Through initiatives like Save & Win, we also promote saving habits and foster long-term financial well-being,” she said.

Rukayat Olatunji, Unit Head, Mobile & Internet Banking, Keystone Bank, added that all customers with savings accounts are eligible to participate in the Mega Milli Giveaway.

“For existing customers, simply carry out as many transactions as possible through our digital channels — the KeyMobile app, USSD *7111#, or with any of our cards — to qualify for the Transfer & Win category.

“Alternatively, save at least ₦10,000 monthly to stand a chance to win in the Save & Win category.”

“New customers can also participate by downloading the KeyMobile app from the Google Play or Apple Store to open an account, perform transactions via the bank’s digital platforms, or save ₦10,000 monthly during the campaign period.

“Customers can qualify by conducting transactions such as fund transfers, airtime and data purchases, bill payments, POS transactions, and web payments,” Olatunji explained.

Speaking on the prizes and rewards, Tina Ebuehi, Department Head, Retail Products & Value Chain Management, Keystone Bank, announced that all prizes in the promo will be awarded in cash.

“Mega Win: A top customer will receive ₦1,000,000 at the end of the Transact & Win segment after the sixth week.

Mega Win: Four lucky customers will win a total of ₦4,000,000 — one winner each in October and November, and two winners in December.

For the Save & Win category: Monthly Draw: Five winners will receive ₦100,000 each month.

“For the Transact & Win category: Tier 1: Top 10 customers with the highest number of qualifying transactions will each win ₦100,000 weekly.

“Tier 2: The next 80 customers will each receive ₦20,000 weekly.

She noted.

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering customer-centric banking, convenient and reliable solutions to every customer’s needs.