All is now set for the public presentation of the book, “Nigeria’s Aborted 3rd Republic and the June 12 Debacle: Reporters’ Account”, put together by eminent journalists who covered the political transition programme of the Ibrahim Babangida administration and the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The chairmen of the defunct SDP and NRC, Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe and Chief Tom Ikimi, respectively, would be leading other dignitaries to the event which is to be chaired by Otunba Segun Runsewe, the director-general of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC).

The public presentation of the book, according to a statement signed by Dr. Emeka Nwosu for the National Association of Political Correspondents (NAPOC), 90s, is billed to hold on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja by 11am.

The book renders a first hand account of the issues in the implementation of the controversial programme which culminated in the fiasco of June 12 annulment by the journalists who reported the events of that tumultuous era under the aegis of National Association of political correspondents (NAPOC).

It offers a deep historical insight into the character and content of the transition process and the web of conspiracies that were deployed by key political actors in the military and their civilian collaborators to scuttle the June 12 election.

The book reveals so many issues that have never been in the public domain, including the intrigues surrounding the emergence of MKO Abiola and Bashir Tofa as the presidential candidates of the defunct SDP and NRC respectively.

The 242-page book provides a gripping account of many of the behind-the-scenes manoeuvres by President Babangida and his henchmen that set the stage for the infamous annulment. The narratives are compelling and unputdownable.