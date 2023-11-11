Knit Technologies has introduced its event listing and ticketing app, called Knit App, that enables people to discover and engage in events and activities through a user-friendly platform.

The app which was launched in Lagos, combines location-based event discovery, interest based recommendations, social networking, analytics and ticketing features, making it the go-to app for anyone looking to find and attend exciting local events, create and monetise their events, as well as connect with like-minded individuals.

Speaking at the launch, the co-founder for Knit, Fela Bank Olemoh, said, “We have a truly world class app and we are more than thrilled to introduce the app to Nigeria and beyond. Our goal is to further simplify the process of both organising and attending events.

“However, our mission extends beyond the event themselves; it has always been about fostering meaningful connections within local communities. With Knit, we have an app that allows individuals to efficiently create or discover events, secure tickets to their favourite shows and establish meaningful connections.”

Bank-Olemoh further emphasised that the app was born out of an understanding of the pain points within the events industry and a resolve to proffer solutions through distinctive features which allows event organisers to create events and sell out tickets fast.

Notable features he pointed out include- social networking features, enabling users to chat, send videos, etc to their connections in-app, weather forecast feature for event organisers and QR code integration.