Accountant general of Kogi State, Alhaji Jubril Momoh, has thrown his hat into the ring to contest the governorship election in the state under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Kogi State governorship election is billed to hold in the state on November 10 this year.

Momoh’s nomination and expression of interest forms were purchased for him yesterday by his committee of friends led by a former commissioner in the state, Hon Ebije Paul, and a chieftain of the APC in the state, Hon Abdulazeez Raji, at the APC national secretariat, Abuja

The group which thronged the APC national secretariat Abuja in their numbers caused a gridlock within the premises of the Buhari House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with journalists after picking the forms, On his part, Ebije said Governor Bello had in the past seven years groomed leaders, which rightly is a fundamental duty of any leader to reproduce other leaders as expected.

“But while many were groomed, our man, Jibril Momoh distinguished himself by imbibing the ideals of quality leadership and selflessness and gave himself to humanitarian services among other commendable virtues of quality character and best public office holders’ practice.

Jibril’s stance against maladministration, corruption and cheating has attracted many to love him and provoke massive follower to him. Most fascinating is his passion and love for human and society development, good governance and quality service delivery.”

On his part, Raji said they picked the forms for Momoh hoping that he we listen to their call for him to contest the governorship race.

He noted that the decision to persuade Momoh to join the Kogi governorship race is premised on the firm belief that he is right man to sustain Governor Yahaya Bello’s legacy having worked with him as the state’s chief accountant.

The party chieftain noted that with what the Bello administration has put on ground in terms of development and reforms of the state civil service, it is only a public servant like Momoh with a good sense of accountability that can ensure continuity in government.

Raji said, “We are here at the headquarters of our great party, the All Progressives Congress to purchase the Expression of Interest & Nomination Forms for him (Momoh) to participate in the forthcoming governorship election in kogi State.

“Our next task is to deliver these forms to him (Alhaji Jubril Momoh) and urge him to contest, with the belief that he would answer positively to this clarion call from the good people of Kogi State.

“What His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello has done in Kogi is a milestone in governance and infrastructural development. It will require a man of accountability and transparency like Momoh to sustain the governor’s legacy.

“The confluence state needs a leader that is tested and trusted and the governor’s footprints are quite huge that we believe cannot not be matched by just any politician. A technocrat like Momoh fits the bill because he has been with Governor Bello and he has seen it all in governance. We don’t need a novice in Government House. We need a man who has been part of governance like the accountant general.”