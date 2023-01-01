The Kogi State House of Assembly on Friday approved the state’s budget of N172 billion for 2023.

Governor Yahaya Bello had on November 30 presented the draft budget to the House for consideration and approval.

Presenting the committee’s report before members of the assembly, the chairman, House committee on finance, appropriation, budget monitoring and economic planning, Hon. Aderonke Aro, thanked members for their cooperation and support for his committee in the last three years, saying he was highly delighted to serve in such capacity.

During the defence, the committee varied the budget’s provisions in line with economic realities.

The members led by the speaker, Prince Mathew Kolawole considered the report before passing it into law.

This is the last budget passage by the seventh Assembly in Kogi State.