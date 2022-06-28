Governor Yahaya Bello has sworn in Justice Josiah Majebi as the new acting chief judge of Kogi State.

According to the seniority hierarchy in the judiciary, Justice Josiah Majebi is the fourth to climb the ladder of Chief Judge after the demise of Justice Nasir Ajanah in June 2020.

Others in that order after Justice Nasir Ajanah were Henry Olusunyi, closely followed by Justice Sunday Otuh, Richard Olorunfemi and now Justice Josiah Majebi.

The governor described the acting chief judge as a man of impeccable character, urging him to sustain the feat, assuring the Judiciary of the present administration’s support.

Speaking at the occasion, Justice Josiah Mejebi promised quick dispensation of justice under his leadership stressing, Justice delayed is justice forgotten.

While promising to uphold the ethics and tenet of an unbiased judiciary under his watch, Justice Josiah reiterated that the judiciary would have a new lease of life under his watch.

Justice Josiah Majebi takes over from Justice Richard Olorunfemi who retired from the seat of judiciary in Kogi State on Sunday 26th June 2022, after clocking 65 years.