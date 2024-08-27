A socio- cultural organisation, Kogi Collectives (KC) has congratulated Governor Usman Ododo over his victory at the Supreme Court.

The apex court last Friday affirmed him as the elected governor of the state.

In a press statement in Lokoja it issued on Sunday, the group charged Ododo to be magnanimous in victory.

It said the Supreme Court verdict was a confirmation of the popular vote given to him by the people of the state .

The group led led by Hon. Philip Olusesan Orebiyi and Mr Segun Arogboni draws its membership across ethnic and religious affiliations of the confluence state.

The meeting where they issued the press statement was attended by Barr. Yetunde Shuaibu, Mr Kamal Toyin , Mr Femi Irojah,Mr Samuel Jemituwi, Mrs Janet Zubair, Mr Ayobami Omoniwa, Mrs Mary Alabi and Comrade Eniola Olayemi .

They expressed optimism that Ododo will henceforth execute his electoral programmes across the state without court or tribunal distractions.

According to them, “ We therefore urge Governor Ododo to be a governor and father to all by ensuring that the dividends of democracy is evenly distributed in the state.

“ It is incumbent on the governor to ensure that all stakeholders are carried along . No part or section of the state should be marginalised in terms of project allocation or appointments into key offices of government,” the group said.

It reiterated that Ododo should be magnanimous in victory by extending the hand of fellowship to his political opponents, pointing out that doing so is a strength of character and mark of good leadership.

Besides, the group added that such gestures will ensure peace and political harmony in the state.

They noted that the immediate past governor Yahaha Bello has laid a solid foundation for the incumbent governor to build on .

On the other hand , they called on the people of the state to cooperate with the administration of Ododo to enable him accomplish the set goals for the benefit of the citizens.