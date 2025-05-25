The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Ahmed Tijani Muhammed Anaje, has commended President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of the immediate-past Accountant General of Kogi State, Alhaji Jibril Momoh into the Board of the National Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulhakeem O.O, the Ohinoyi described the appointment as well-deserved, acknowledging Momoh’s expertise in the financial sector, especially during his tenure as Accountant General of the state.

The monarch expressed confidence in Momoh’s ability which made him thrive positively in his previous duty in the state and urged the new appointee to channel the same effort to contribute significantly to the mortgage sector.

The first-class monarch charged Momoh to leverage his experience and expertise to drive productivity in the Mortgage Bank, emphasising that the Board’s stewardship was crucial to the bank’s success.

He wishied Alhaji Momoh a fruitful tenure and prayed that this appointment opens doors to new opportunities and potentials.