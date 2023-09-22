Kogi State Chapter of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), has confirmed the Kidnap of one of its members, Dr. Austin Uwumagbe.

Uwumagbe was reportedly kidnapped shortly after leaving his hospital, Victory Hospital-Annex at Ogaminana, Adavi Local Government Area on Tuesday night at about half past eight in the night.

The state NMA Chairman, Dr. Baoku Olusola and Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Bola Jonah, who confirmed this in a joint statement requested immediate release of the Medical Doctor to enable him continue his essential service to the people.

The statement condemned in strong terms the kidnapping of the Medical personnel, describing the act as unfortunate and unacceptable.

The statement reads “We write to notify you of the Kidnapping of our colleague by name Dr. Austin Uwumagbe who was said to have been abducted shortly after leaving his hospital (Victory Hospital-Annex) at Ogaminana, Adavi LGA of Kogi State, he was said to have been abducted with his car, an ash coloured 406 Peugeot with Registration number DAV 561 AA at about 8:30pm last night (September 9, 2023).”

It added that the matter has been reported to security agencies as they await urgent action to be taken.

Meanwhile, the Kogi state command of the Nigeria Police is yet to issue an official statement regarding the abduction of the medical practitioner.