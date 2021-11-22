Ojekunle, Who had a managerial spell in England before joining Kogi United, made the plea at the weekend when the Kogi State chapter of Sport Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) paid him a familiarization visit at the Club’s training ground, Confluence Stadium, Lokoja.

The meeting which was at the instance of the tactician was part of his determination to ensure that football stakeholders in the state get involved in the task of ensuring an improved and better Kogi United during his reign.

The Tottenham-trained coach thanked Sport Writers for honouring his invitation. “Meetings like this with the body will be consistent and steady during my time as technical adviser of Kogi United,” Ojekule pledged.

“The partnership with sport writers is absolutely necessary because the mandate given to me by the Governor Yahaya Bello is to secure promotion for Kogi United to the Nigeria Professional Football League at the end of the forthcoming NNL season. There is no way this can be achieved without the contributions, input and support of the major stakeholders which SWAN is also an integral part of.”

In his remark, Kogi State’s SWAN chairman, Mr Bishop Aturu, thanked the coach for deeming necessary to draw the body close, stating that sport writers in the state consists of individuals who are versatile and good in what they do and are ready to harmonize and partner with Kogi United in the area of publicity and also ensure a good working relationship.