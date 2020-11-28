By Ernest Nzor, Abuja

The Kogi Young Professionals Network (KYPN) has felicitated with three outstanding indigenes of the state – Abdulrazaq Isa Kutepa, Barrister Babatunde Irukera and Dr Safiyah Stephanie Musa – who recently recorded landmark successes in business, public service and philanthropy, respectively.

Isa Kutepa, an oil and gas mogul who is the Chairman of Waltersmith Group, recently got President Muhammadu Buhari to commission his company’s 5000bpd modular refinery and also performed the groundbreaking of another 45,000bpd refinery.

Irukera on his part was confirmed by the Senate as the substantive Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council ( FCCPC).

He had been acting as the head of the agency for years before the President recently sent his name to the Senate for confirmation.

Dr. Safiyah, the Vice President, Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria, was recently honoured as a continental acheiver and leading light by the West African Regional Magazine for her exceptional humanitarian contributions to the society.

A press statement signed by the group’s Secretary-General, Dr. Temitope Sijuade-Kayode, read in part. “Isa Kutepa, who is our patron, has once again demonstrated that Public Private Partnership is a win-win option for all stakeholders in developing critical infrastructure in the country. The remarkable progress made by Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited is due to his vision and business acumen.

“Barrister Irukera, a ranking member of our board, is a great professional who is committed to achieving excellent service delivery, fair trade and justice for the Nigerian consumers.”

“Dr Safiyah Musa, another ranking board member, is an accomplished banker, philanthropist and a source of pride to women, youths and the generality of ‘Kogites’ and we are proud to be associated with her.”