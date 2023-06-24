Kumuyi Elated With Unveiling of ‘Deeper Life Study Bible’ by BSN

General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry and convener, Global Crusade with Kumuyi, Pastor William Kumuyi, yesterday showed excitement with the unveiling of the ‘Deeper Life Study Bible’ by the Bible Society of Nigeria in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The unveiling was formally made by the general secretary of the Bible Society of Nigeria, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, and presented to Pastor Kumuyi shortly after the ministers, church workers and professional conference held at the Dr Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, on the sidelines of the ongoing six days Global Crusade with Kumuyi in Port Harcourt.

Those in attendance to witness the unveiling included the wife of Pastor Kumuyi, Mummy Esther Kumuyi, chairman of the editorial team, Pastor Segun Babatope, among others.

The international gospel evangelist expressed deep appreciation and commended the BSN and the team for making the historical feat a reality.

He said: “Last year, 2022, they wrote to me to ask if the Deeper Life Bible Church could have a Bible, King James Version with all the notes and doctrines and studies on holiness incorporated notes into the Bible, and I said, yes we can, especially because we know that we are coming to the 50th anniversary of Deeper Christian Life Ministry.

“We started in August 1973, and this year August 2023, we will be 50, and we have really emphasised the study of the Bible and we have every Monday since that August 1973 till now been studying the Bible with our congregations all over the world.