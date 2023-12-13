The Kwara State Executive Council has greenlit several transformative initiatives aimed at upgrading the state’s infrastructure and services. Among the approved projects are the establishment of a teaching hospital to support medical education at the Kwara State University (KWASU), the construction of a new flyover, and the redevelopment of the iconic Kwara Hotel.

Dr. Amina El-Imam, the state’s Commissioner for Health, disclosed during a news conference in Ilorin that the Council approved the creation of a teaching hospital to support medical training at KWASU. The plan involves upgrading the facilities at the General Hospital Ilorin (GHI) and enacting necessary legislation to guide its operations.

“The recent facility upgrades under the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration qualified GHI as a postgraduate training health institution. The Council has approved an additional N906.7 million as seed fund to facilitate the transition to a teaching hospital,” El-Imam stated.

She added that the seed fund would cover infrastructural improvements, equipment upgrades, administrative changes, and manpower needs essential for medical student training.

Moreover, the Council approved presenting a bill on the establishment of the Kwara State Teaching Hospital and related matters to the House of Assembly.

In another development, the Council endorsed the redesign and comprehensive reconstruction of the iconic Kwara Hotel to be executed by Craneburg Construction Company Limited. The project aims to transform the hotel into a five-star hospitality facility, with an allocated budget of N17.8 billion for a 24-month duration.

Additionally, the State Ministry of Works and Transport announced the immediate reconstruction of the Wahab Folawiyo Road in Ilorin following the Council’s approval. The road, a major artery into downtown Ilorin, will undergo phased works starting next week to minimize traffic disruption.

AbdulQuawiy Olododo, the Coordinating Commissioner for Works and Transport, assured the public that private properties and business premises not encroaching on government setbacks would remain untouched during the road construction. He also outlined diversionary routes to ease traffic during the construction period.

“The approval for the reconstruction of the busy Wahab Folawiyo four-lane dual carriageway aligns with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s concern about the ageing infrastructure in the capital city,” Olododo remarked.

Furthermore, the Council approved the construction of a modern flyover at Unity roundabout to manage traffic flow, entrusted to Craneburg Construction at the cost of N8.4 billion for a 12-month duration.

These initiatives fall under the urban renewal and developmental road projects, aimed at enhancing travel, economic growth, city aesthetics, and overall living standards in Kwara State.