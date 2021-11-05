The people of Ayedun community in Oke-Ero local government area of Kwara State have donated two buildings and two utility vehicles to security agencies to combat crime in the area.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on behalf of the community, presented the donated items to the affected security agencies at a brief ceremony in Ayedun.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Obajisun of Ayedun, Oba Olusegun Rotimi, president of the town’s union, Alh Fatai Tiamiyu and the the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) chairman of Oke-Ero local government area, Hon. Victor Yusuf.

Represented by the commissioner for local government area, chieftaincy affairs and community development, Aliyu Saifuddeen, the governor commended the Ayedun community for the gesture aimed at ensuring that the security architecture of the area is further strengthened.

“We are all aware that Security funding is enlisted in the exclusive list of the federal government, but the present administration has been giving necessary support to security agencies in the state to ensure that we maintain peaceful ambiance and as well sustain our harmonious coexistence”, AbdulRazaq said.

Earlier, the TIC chairman of Oke-Ero local government, Hon. Victor Yusuf had commended the community for the bold steps taken to compliment the state government and the local government in strengthening security in the area.

In his remarks, the Obajisun of Ayedun, Oba Olusegun Rotimi, commended the various intervention programmes of the AbdulRazaq’s administration especially in Oke-Ero local government area and appealed for more government presence in the area.

The national president of Ayedun Development Union, Alh Fatai Tiamiyu, requested for the tarring of Ayedun township roads, particularly the five kilometers road leading to Erinmope in Ekiti State.