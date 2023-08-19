Kwara Court Remands Traditionalist ‘Tal’Olohun’ Over Alleged Defamation Of Ilorin Monarch, Islamic Clerics

An Ilorin Magistrate Court in Kwara State has ordered that a traditionalist, Adegbola Abdulazeez, a.k.a Tal’Olohun, be remanded in a Correctional Centre for 50 days.

Tal’Olohun was arraigned in court on Thursday for allegedly defaming the Emir of Ilorin, Alh. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and some notable Islamic clerics in the state.

The Police First Information Report (FIR) stated that Tal’Olohun conspired with others at large to post a video on YouTube where he blasphemed Islamic religion, burnt Qur’an and also defamed some Islamic scholars in Ilorin, the state capital.

The FIR added that the suspect insulted the likes of Chief Imam of Offa, Alh. Muuhideen Salman Hussein, Alfa Ahmad Labeeb Agbaji, Alfa Abdulsalam Baba-Tonile and Okuta-Agidi, claiming his late father was an idol worshipper and fake cleric who has a shrine in Ilorin.

Tal’Olohun allegedly threatened to cause war in Ilorin and its environs by sending different write-ups on his social media page, inviting traditional and idol worshippers to assemble in Ilorin on August 20, 3023 for their festival.

The police prosecutor, Yusuf Nasir, urged the court to remand Tal’Olohun in a Correctional facility considering the gravity of the charges preferred against him and for security reasons.

Barrister Hussein Faagba, who represented the Association of Proud Sons and Daughters of Ilorin Emirate and Tal’Olohun’s counsel, Barrister Muftau Olobi, said they left the bail issue to the discretion of the court.

Magistrate Muhammad Ibrahim, who presided over the matter, however, ordered that Tal’Olohun should be remanded at a Correctional Centre for 50 days, beginning from the date of his arraignment in court.