The director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince John Olumuyiwa, on Friday night rescued two motor accident victims in Ilorin.

Olumuyiwa was returning home from work when he ran into the accident scene along CBN Quarters Junction, Pipeline Area, Ilorin, at about 7.49 pm.

“I met the accident victims helpless on the road with blood seriously gushing from their bodies, then I stopped and took them to Ola-Olu Hospital, Ilorin.

“No one could move closer to them because they were all afraid of their situations. But I did so as rescuing had become part of me,” he stated.

He urged the people of the state to imbibe good driving culture to avoid loss of lives to motor accidents.