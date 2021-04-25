By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has flagged-off a training course for the newly recruited 1,056 community police constables for the state.

Speaking at the event, AbdulRazaq commended President Muhammadu Buhari for keying into the concept which he said would strengthen internal security architecture.

The governor said the kick-off of the initiative was long due and urged residents of the state to always volunteer timely information and support the police to burst criminal networks before they carry out their unlawful activities.

The governor said the success of community policing depends on the society fully backing it, asserting that the police are often a reflection of the society they serve.

He commended security agencies, including the police for their hard work to keep Kwara safe.

AbdulRazaq said the recent US travel advisory exempting Kwara from states considered to have high security risk testified to the exceptional efforts of the police and other security agencies in the state to protect lives and property, urging them to continue to partner the state government in that regard.

He tasked the new constables on discipline and commitment to duties which he described as the bedrock of policing job.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, Kwara State police commissioner, Mohammed Bagega, said the initiative was intended to enhance success in the fight against crime.

He added that the constables would after undergoing one month training on security tasks, be deployed to their various communities in the state.