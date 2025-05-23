The Kwara State government, on Friday, warned the people of the state against engaging in the practice of female genital mutilation (FGM).

It warned those engaging in the act to desist or face legal consequences.

The commissioner for Social Development, Dr Mariam Imam, who issued the warning, advised the people to adequately secure the future of their female children “as there are long-term disadvantages of female genital mutilation.”

Imam spoke during the sensitisation tour of the local government areas to educate the people on the implications of engaging in female circumcision.

The sensitisation tour was organised by the ministry in collaboration with Global Hope for Women and Children Foundation (GLOHWOC) and with the support of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The commissioner, who was represented by the director, Social Welfare Department of the ministry, Kayode James, explained that genital mutilation could cause low libido and put the health of the affected children at risk.

At Bode Saadu, Ijagbo, Ira, Okaka, Taiwo, Isale Koto, among other places visited, Imam disclosed that individuals who are caught practising female genital mutilation were predisposed to imprisonment terms.

She urged dhe people to report anyone that violate the law on female genital mutilation to the appropriate authorities for proper action.

Residents of the ommunities visited by the ministry’s officials all agreed to comply with the state government’s zero-tolerance for female genital mutilation.