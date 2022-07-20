The Olomu of Omu-Aran in Kwara State, Oba AbdulRaheem Adeoti, will on Friday, July 22, 2022 install a new Iyalode for Omu-Aran community.

The new Iyalode is Alhaja Bolade Owolewa, the mother of a Nigerian-American shadow representative of the United States House of Representatives from the District of Columbia, Oye Owolewa.

The head of the central planning committee for the installation, Chief Saadu Owolewa, made this known in a statement sent to journalists.

The Iyalode is a high-ranking female chieftain in most of the Yoruba traditional communities and states.

Owolewa said dignitaries from all walks of life both within and outside Nigeria are expected to grace the occasion.

He added that the State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and the Emir of Kaiama, Alh Muazu Sheu Omar, who is the royal father of the day, are also expected to grace the occasion.