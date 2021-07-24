Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved a one-week intensive capacity-building and training for key staff of all basic healthcare provision Fund (BHCPF) and validated primary health care (PHCs) in the state.

The training programme is being conducted by the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency and the State Health Insurance Agency .

A total of 185 persons which include the newly recruited nurses/midwives, additional midwives recruited under the BHCPF, BHCPF desk officers, as well as healthworkers drawn from accross validated PHCs will benefit from the training programme

“This capacity building will ensure that gaps identified in providing quality healthcare services to the grassroot are bridged, and confidence of the people in accessing care at our primary healthcare centres is restored,” the organisers said in a statement signed by the state commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Rasaq.

“Under the BHCPF programme of the Federal government with counterpart funds released by Kwara State government, 21,000 indigents have been given health insurance cards to access free healthcare services for a full year and renewable, as one of the ways our government is alleviating poverty in Kwara State.

“The State Primary Healthcare Development Agency is working tirelessly to ensure quality equipment and drugs are made available so far to 158 validated primary healthcare facilities across the state. Furthermore from the decentralised facility financing paid directly to the PHCs, minor infrastructural repair of facilities are currently ongoing at the validated PHCs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Topics they will be trained upon will range from antenatal care and delivery techniques, identification and management of medical emergencies, Basic Life Support Skills, management of chronic illnesses, referral services, documentation in clinical setting, health education, and many more.

“These are all aimed at reducing maternal, infant mortality and morbidity, and improving health indices in Kwara State,” the statement added.