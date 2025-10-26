Kwara United have received a boost with the return of three players from injury ahead of their Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 10 encounter with Rangers.

The returning players are Saheed Olaniyi, Bright Babatunde and Moses Ajiboye.

The trio have missed the Harmony Boys last three league matches.

The players return is a positive news for new technical adviser Ashifat Suleiman, who is desperate to impress in his new role

Kwara United will square up against Rangers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu today.